CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Platonic Passion: A Timeline Of August Alsina Getting REAL Close To Jada Pinkett Smith

The Internet is left wondering after the singer releases a questionable song.

0 reads
Leave a comment
2017 BET Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Just when you think August Alsina‘s relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith is completely platonic and a beautiful representation of a mentor and her “son”….

August has to mess it all up with a more-than-friends song confession…allegedly.

Mr. Alsina is causing buzz across the Internet for the release of his song “Nunya,” which is a remix of Kehlani‘s song by the same name.

In a music video for the track, August seems to be texting someone named Koren, which so happens to be Jada Pinkett’s middle name. Through his texts and song lyrics, August sings, “Why is you textin’ me/ Asking who next to me/ Why you care about who having sex with me?/ Now u all on my line why you pressing me/ Cause I got her legs open like sesame/ What I got cooking with her ain’t your recipe!”

Uuuh…well!

The Internet couldn’t help but think that Koren was codename for Jada, and August is defending himself from a woman who’s all up in his romantic business. August even drops a GIF of Jada in the video with his line “you’re just an actress putting on a show,” further alluding to the idea that him and Jada might have some secret romantic strife going on. Peep the visuals for yourself below.

 

Jada Pinkett is currently in a “life partnership” with Will Smith and, of course, they have their two kids together, Jaden and Willow.

So this begs the question…

Is Jada having a fling with August behind their backs, or is August trolling the Internet with a faux confession….maybe to generate album buzz?

Either way, the Internet thought August was doing TOO much.  

 

Jada and Will have yet to comment on the spicy song, so we might have to wait for the next Red Table Talk to get their thoughts.

Until then, hit the next pages for a timeline of August Alsina’s relationship with Jada, and you can decide for yourself if this is all a game, or if things are getting a little too real.

Platonic Passion: A Timeline Of August Alsina Getting REAL Close To Jada Pinkett Smith was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close