Lauren London Breaks Silence On Nipsey’s Death: ‘I Am Completely Lost’

Two days after the tragic death of her beloved fiancé, the actress took to social media to pay tribute to the slain rapper.

Two days after the tragic death of her beloved fiancé Nipsey Hussle, Lauren London has broken her silence.

On Tuesday (April 2), the actress took to social media to pay tribute to the love of her life and the father of her two-year-old son Kross.

I am completely lost,” London wrote via Instagram.

Adding, “I’ve lost my best friend My sanctuary My protector My soul…. I’m lost without you We are lost without you babe I have no words.”

 

The couple had been together since 2013, meeting via Instagram through one of Lauren’s male friends.

As we previously reported, Hussle, whose real name Ermias Asghedom, was pronounced dead at a Los Angeles-area hospital on Sunday (March 31), after being shot six times in the head and chest in front of his clothing company, the Marathon Store.

LAPD announced on Tuesday that they caught Eric Holder, the suspect they believe is responsible for the 33-year-old’s murder. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department revealed that the 29-year-old was caught by deputies sometime before 1:30 p.m.

Prior to his death, the Grammy-nominated rapper Hussle had been a staple in his Crenshaw community, buying up store fronts to revitalize the area and provide a much-needed economic boost in the area. He was also known to help promote STEM among young Black girls, help the homeless and others in the neighborhood.

Sending Lauren all the love and light right now. Let’s make sure we hold her and her children up in our prayers tonight.

At Last! LAPD Police Capture Suspect In Nipsey Hussle’s Murder

Update: Sources Say Nipsey Hussle Knew Gunman, Surveillance Footage Released

Love Never Dies: Nipsey Hussle & Lauren London Through The Years

Nipsey Hussle's untimely and tragic death leaves a void not only in hip-hop, but in the hearts of his family, friends and fans. The Victory Lap rapper was the father of two young children and the boyfriend of actress Lauren London. The two recently put their love on display in a stunning GQ photo shoot and showed off the dynamics of their relationship in an accompanying video. Lauren called him her celebrity crush and gushed over the community conscious rapper who was beloved by so many. Nipsey and Lauren welcomed their son in to the world in 2016 and have been together since 2014. Despite a short break in their relationship, the two could always be seen walking the red carpet together and supporting one another's career. “He's gotten more of a platform to be really clear about his message, because before he was just making rap gang-bang music. But I think he has a purpose in all the raps, and that's coming to light,” she said opening up about their relationship in GQ. A throwback clip of Lauren thanking Nipsey for always being in her corner is making its way around social media. https://www.instagram.com/p/Bvs0P9nDdQW/ We can't even begin to fathom the pain with which she is currently feeling and we're praying for everyone affected by the unimaginable loss. Here's a look back at their love story.

Lauren London Breaks Silence On Nipsey's Death: 'I Am Completely Lost' was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

