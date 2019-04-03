CLOSE
Watch The Teaser Trailer To The ‘Joker’ Movie Starring Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck in Joker

Source: Warner Bros. / Warner Bros.

Every good universe has an iconic villain. If Marvel currently has Thanos, DC has The Joker and now the stand-alone movie based upon Batman’s greatest villain has its teaser trailer.

Wednesday morning, Warner Bros. released the trailer to Todd Phillips‘ standalone film featuring Oscar nominee Joaquin Phoenix and made good on the director’s promise that the teaser trailer was coming in.

Joining Phoenix in the unique take on Joker’s origin story are Zazie BeetzRobert De NiroMarc Maron, and Brian Tyree Henry. We’re given an early look at Arkham State Hospital and given some ominous, yet terrific voiceover work from the titular character played by Phoenix.

“My mother always tells me to smile and put on a happy face,” Phoenix says, playing troubled comedian Arthur Fleck. “She told me I had a purpose to bring laughter and joy to the world. … Is it just me or is it getting crazier out there?”

The film arrives on October 4. Watch the teaser trailer below.

