Hughley TV: D.L. Hughley Blasts Pastor John Gray [VIDEO]

The DL Hughley Show
| 04.03.19
According to reports, Pastor John Gray is asking his congregation to fund $250k worth of repairs on the church’s roof. Many people are not feeling the request because it comes after Gray has been in the news for a variety of things including his “emotional” affair and the purchase of a luxury vehicle for his wife.

D.L. has his very own reason for not liking the request. Watch the video above to watch D.L. tear into Pastor Gray and the people who talked to God and get good news each time.

The D.L. Hughley Show airs weeknights on TV One at 11/10c.

Hughley TV: D.L. Hughley Blasts Pastor John Gray [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

