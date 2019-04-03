Listen up #lovers, get ready for the Wednesday Night Mini Concert you don’t want to miss this! Tonight its all about the legendary Marvin Gaye! If you are a lover of his music stay tuned, we’ve got a lot in store for you!
Tonight we wish Marvin Gaye a happy belayed birthday!
Click on our Facebook page and share your favorite Marvin Gaye songs, we’ll be playing them throughout the night. Here’s ”How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)”, for you to check out and remember, it’s all #LoveAndRnB!
Connect With Us On Social Media
Facebook: @LRnBRadio
Twitter: @LRnB_radio
Instagram: @LRnB_Radio
#OHSOREALSCENARIO , JOHN MONDS , LRNB RADIO
Love And R&B’s Wednesday Night Mini Concert Featuring: Marvin Gaye was originally published on mymajicdc.com