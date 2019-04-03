

If you’re single there are some things and terms you need to make sure you’re aware of. One of those is “cuffing season.” That phrase is used to mean it’s the time of year that people are looking to be in relationships, like winter. Another term you should know is “zombieing” which is when who ghosted you tries to come back.

DL’s Top 10 Things Every Single Person Should Know was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 16 hours ago

