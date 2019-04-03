CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

RuPaul Gets New Talk Show!!

0 reads
Leave a comment
2012 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

RuPaul got the green light for a new daytime talk show. His daily syndicated talk show has been picked up by Fox Television Stations for a three-week test run this summer, with the goal to officially launch fall 2019, according to reports.

RuPaul

Source: Steve Eichner / Getty

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, the show, which will feature a modern take on the talk format, will premiere June 10 and will air Monday through Friday on select Fox TV stations.

The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Rupaul said of the show, “Now more than ever before we need a global voice that will help everyday people navigate this unique time in history. Not only do I want to be a part of that conversation, I want to help facilitate it.”

Kelly Clarkson, Tamron Hall, and Mel Robbins all have national talk show set for syndication this fall as well.

RuPaul Gets New Talk Show!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close