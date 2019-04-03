RuPaul Gets New Talk Show!!

RuPaul got the green light for a new daytime talk show. His daily syndicated talk show has been picked up by Fox Television Stations for a three-week test run this summer, with the goal to officially launch fall 2019, according to reports.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, the show, which will feature a modern take on the talk format, will premiere June 10 and will air Monday through Friday on select Fox TV stations.

Rupaul said of the show, “Now more than ever before we need a global voice that will help everyday people navigate this unique time in history. Not only do I want to be a part of that conversation, I want to help facilitate it.”

Kelly Clarkson, Tamron Hall, and Mel Robbins all have national talk show set for syndication this fall as well.

