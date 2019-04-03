CHICAGO’S FIRST BLACK FEMALE AND OPENLY GAY MAYOR!

A former federal prosecutor, Lori Lightfoot, is now the new mayor-elect of Chicago. She is the first black female and first openly gay person to head the government of the 3rd-largest city in the US.

Lightfoot has never been elected to public office but managed to defeat Toni Preckwinkle, who served in the City Council for 19 years before becoming Cook County Board president.

Congratulations to her! This has been a tremendous year for women making strides in politics.

