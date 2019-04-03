CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

CHICAGO’S FIRST BLACK FEMALE AND OPENLY GAY MAYOR!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Cloud Gate sculpture in Millennium Park, Chicago

Source: Hisham Ibrahim / Getty

A former federal prosecutor, Lori Lightfoot, is now the new mayor-elect of Chicago. She is the first black female and first openly gay person to head the government of the 3rd-largest city in the US.

Lightfoot has never been elected to public office but managed to defeat Toni Preckwinkle, who served in the City Council for 19 years before becoming Cook County Board president.

Toni Preckwinkle, Lori Lightfoot

Source: Ralf-Finn Hestoft/Scott Olson/Getty / Ralf-Finn Hestoft/Scott Olson/Getty

Congratulations to her! This has been a tremendous year for women making strides in politics.

CHICAGO’S FIRST BLACK FEMALE AND OPENLY GAY MAYOR! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close