CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Report: Nipsey Was Helping A Friend In Need Of Clothes When He Was Killed

That, and the slain rapper's bodyguard J-Roc says he's quitting the business, vows to look after Lauren London and their children.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Nipsey Hussle Grammy Celebration

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

It’s being reported that at the time of his tragic and untimely death, Nipsey Hussle was n the process of helping a friend, who was newly released from jail.

According to TMZ, sources claim the Grammy nominated rapper was at his store picking out clothes for a friend who had been incarcerated for the past 20 years. Apparently, the friend was one of the two other people who were also shot at the store along with the rapper.

While there have been questions as to why Nipsey was at his store without security, TMZ reported that sources close to the rapper said the shopping trip for his pal was a “spur of the moment” thing and that his team had no clue he had even left his house.

As we previously reported, Hussle, whose real name Ermias Asghedom, was pronounced dead at a Los Angeles-area hospital on Sunday (March 31), after being shot six times in the head and chest in front of his clothing company, the Marathon Store.

LAPD announced on Tuesday that they caught Eric Holder, the suspect believed to be responsible for the 33-year-old’s murder. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department revealed that the 29-year-old was caught by deputies sometime before 1:30 p.m.

While Holder has been linked to a local gang, police believe that the deadly encounter was personal. TMZ wrote that it may have started because Nipsey shunned Holder, who wanted to have a conversation with the rapper.

Prior to Nipsey’s death, the Grammy-nominated rapper Hussle had been a staple in his Crenshaw community, buying up store fronts to revitalize the area and provide a much-needed economic boost in the area. He was also known to help promote STEM among young Black girls, help the homeless and others in the neighborhood.

In addition, on Wednesday Nipsey’s security guard J-Roc took to social media to announce that he is retiring from the business.

In an emotional Instagram post, Roc wrote, “Never in a million years I thought I would be writing some s–t like this … we haven’t made a 100 Million yet … we was suppose to grow old and I call u big nose shoot jokes on you all day… but instead I’m here in tears writing this I wish I was there I would switch places with you any day the world need you here I’m so confused, lost , hurt.”

He added, ” I lost a brother, best friend, a mentor all I can here [sic] you saying now is If it was me, I would tell you, ‘N—a, live your life and grow.’ I’d tell you, ‘Finish what we started, reach them heights, you know?’”

J-Roc also promised to look after Lauren London and the rapper’s two children.

“I got the Babies and L forever I’m done with all this S–t I retire from being a bodyguard I love you HUSSLE THA GREAT,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Never in a million years I thought I would be writing some shit like this … we haven’t made a 100 Million yet … we was suppose to grow old and I call u big nose shoot jokes on you all day… but instead I’m here in tears writing this I wish I was there I would switch places with you any day the world need you here I’m so confused , lost , hurt I lost a brother , best friend, a mentor all I can here you saying now is If it was me, I would tell you, "Nigga, live your life and grow" I'd tell you, "Finish what we started, reach them heights, you know? And gas the V-12 to the pipe and smoke" but it sounds way easier then done … I got the Babies and L forever I’m done with all this Shit I retire from being a bodyguard I love you HUSSLE THA GREAT

A post shared by jrocthebodyguard (@jrocthebodyguard) on

So tragic. Rest in Power Nipsey.

RELATED NEWS:

Lauren London Breaks Silence On Nipsey’s Death: ‘I Am Completely Lost

At Last! LAPD Police Capture Suspect In Nipsey Hussle’s Murder

Rest In Power: Nipsey Hussle Shot Dead In Front Of Los Angeles Store

Private Birthday Dinner For Author/Social Media Star Karen Civil

Love Never Dies: Nipsey Hussle & Lauren London Through The Years

11 photos Launch gallery

Love Never Dies: Nipsey Hussle & Lauren London Through The Years

Continue reading Love Never Dies: Nipsey Hussle & Lauren London Through The Years

Love Never Dies: Nipsey Hussle & Lauren London Through The Years

Nipsey Hussle's untimely and tragic death leaves a void not only in hip-hop, but in the hearts of his family, friends and fans. The Victory Lap rapper was the father of two young children and the boyfriend of actress Lauren London. The two recently put their love on display in a stunning GQ photo shoot and showed off the dynamics of their relationship in an accompanying video. Lauren called him her celebrity crush and gushed over the community conscious rapper who was beloved by so many. Nipsey and Lauren welcomed their son in to the world in 2016 and have been together since 2014. Despite a short break in their relationship, the two could always be seen walking the red carpet together and supporting one another's career. “He's gotten more of a platform to be really clear about his message, because before he was just making rap gang-bang music. But I think he has a purpose in all the raps, and that's coming to light,” she said opening up about their relationship in GQ. A throwback clip of Lauren thanking Nipsey for always being in her corner is making its way around social media. https://www.instagram.com/p/Bvs0P9nDdQW/ We can't even begin to fathom the pain with which she is currently feeling and we're praying for everyone affected by the unimaginable loss. Here's a look back at their love story.

Report: Nipsey Was Helping A Friend In Need Of Clothes When He Was Killed was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close