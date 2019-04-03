CLOSE
Feature Story
Ice Like Kobe? Wendy Williams’ Husband Buys Her $40K Watch Amid Divorce, Cheating & Side Baby Rumors

Is it really a gift if he probably bought it with her hard earned money? Asking for a friend.

It appears that Wendy Williams’ husband Kevin Hunter really believes diamonds are a girl’s best friend—or a good (and manipulative) way to try to make amends for trifflin’ a** behavior.

Amid rampant divorce rumors, apparently the 48-year-old bought the talk show host a $40,000 diamond watch last week from the swank NYC boutique Flawless Jewelry.

According to E! News, a source claims that he purchased the custom-made piece last Thursday.

“Kevin came in on Thursday and got Wendy a customized diamond encrusted Frank Muller watch,” a source familiar with the transaction exclusively told the entertainment website.

“The job cost $40,000. This is a customized piece,” adding, “Kevin comes in and sees Eddie from Flawless for pretty much all of his jewelry needs,” the insider reveals.

Now, initially, there were reports that Hunter may have been buying this watch for his alleged mistress and baby mama Sharina Hudson, but multiple reports refute that theory.

As we know, Hunter has a lot to apologize for to his wife of 22 years including allegedly having a decade long affair with Hudson, perhaps even having a baby with her. That, and Williams has been battling with addiction issues, which Hunter’s alleged cheating may have caused her to spiral.

Also, it was reported that Williams was allegedly rushed to the hospital after hearing of Hudson and Hunter’s bundle of joy. That, and the 54-year-old’s popular talk show is on another hiatus.

Despite all this drama about the couple, Hunter, who is also Williams’ manger, claims as a family they are “doing fine.”

“Wendy is doing well. We’re doing well as a family. We are moving forward with working on her sobriety and doing the work to help others, not just ourselves,” he told “Entertainment Tonight last month.

“It is a family process. Anybody that has to deal with this knows this is a family process … and we are dealing with it and moving forward.”

Listen…all we know is this: Wendy better not fall for the okedoke with this. That, and it’s not really a gift if he probably bought that watch with her hard earned money.

BEAUTIES: What do you think of Kevin Hunter’s Kobe move?

Photos Leak Of Wendy Williams' Husband Kevin Hunter On Vacation With His Side Piece

[caption id="attachment_2964162" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: John Lamparski / Getty[/caption] On the same day Wendy Williams revealed she was being treated at a halfway house for pill and alcohol addiction, photos of Kevin Hunter and his alleged mistress Sharina Hudson were released on The Daily Mail. Kevin reportedly flew Sharina out with him to Florida when he admitted Wendy Williams into a rehab center. According to Daily Mail, they also viewed pictures of Kevin and Sharina laid up in what appears to be their hotel room. "Hunter is shirtless while Hudson appears to be wearing a tube-top night dress and flicks a peace sign at the camera," they reported. https://www.instagram.com/p/BvPzJG2B_hS/ Apparently Sharina has given Kevin multiple ultimatums but he doesn't want to leave Wendy because she funds their lifestyle. 'Kevin is in love with Sharina but he told her he can't leave his wife, but the only reason he is still with Wendy is because he and Sharina can't take care of themselves - they need her money,' a source told DailyMailTV. Apparently Wendy spiraled into a drug-fueled addiction after she hired a private investigator who discovered Kevin had been having an affair. Wendy reportedly confronted him and injured her arm in an altercation. Despite the fact that Wendy's made some enemies during her long career, people were quick to come to her defense after photos of Kevin and Sharina were leaked.

Photos
