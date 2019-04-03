CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Are James Harden And Jordyn Woods Dating? [VIDEO]

1 reads
Leave a comment

The people of the internet are speculating that James Harden and Jordyn Woods are dating. The speculation comes after James and Jordyn started following each other on Instagram.

 

Here’s where the plot thickens. Khloe Kardashian and James Harden used to date shortly after they met at Kanye West’s birthday party in June 2015. The pair split sometime in February 2016 after Khloe ran to Lamar Odom aide after he overdosed and almost died in a Las Vegas brothel.

On Monday, SportsGossip.com claims James Harden and Jordyn Woods hooked up the same day she allegedly hooked up with Tristan Thompson. Reporting, “at the time, Harden and Jordyn Woods were not following each other, and now, mysteriously they are.”

Personally I don’t think this validates that the pair hooked up or are dating, but it definitely adds fuel to the Khloe versus Jordyn Woods fire.

Caught Up In Controversy: 20 Photos Of Jordyn Woods

Meek Mill & James Harden Hit The Strip Club, Lap Dances For Everybody

10 Times Jordyn Woods Was Hotter Than Kylie Jenner

James Harden Signs Richest Contract in NBA History, $228M

Jordyn Woods Shares Her Truth On Red Table Talk [WATCH]

Caught Up In Controversy: 20 Photos Of Jordyn Woods

20 photos Launch gallery

Caught Up In Controversy: 20 Photos Of Jordyn Woods

Continue reading Caught Up In Controversy: 20 Photos Of Jordyn Woods

Caught Up In Controversy: 20 Photos Of Jordyn Woods

[caption id="attachment_3023429" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty[/caption] Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods is caught in the center of Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. Woods is being accused of making out with Khloe’s serial cheating a** baby’s daddy during a weekend after Valentine’s Day. According to reports, Kylie is conflicted about her longtime friendship with Woods, but ultimately unfollowed the IG socialite on social media. Khloe and her best friend Malika both fanned rumor flames that he and Jordyn were indeed caught in a compromising position. Kylie nor Woods have yet to comment on the TMZ story. Sources claim Kylie was conflicted about her friend’s behavior but ultimately decided she was inappropriate, which is a sad story for the inseparable friends. Here’s a look at Jordyn Woods.  

Are James Harden And Jordyn Woods Dating? [VIDEO] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close