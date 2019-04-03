Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Patricia is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Patricia says that she comes from a small and very close family. She recently lost her dad and her mom took it pretty hard. Patricia says she was just contacted by a man who claimed to be the son of her dad. He says that their dad is the same and that he was his mom’s common law husband. Patricia is not sure what to do. She knows her dad travelled for work weekly for most of her life. She thinks this news will devastate her mom so soon after the funeral and tonight is looking for the best way to deal with this possible other family. What your advice on moving forward and sharing this news with her mom?

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

