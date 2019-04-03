CLOSE
Fletcher On Coming Out, Dealing With Simon Cowell And What Drink Makes Her Write ‘Undrunk’ [EXCLUSIVE]

1 reads
Today - Season 68

Source: NBC / Getty

Fletcher is here! The “Undrunk” singer hits the Radio Now Houston studios with Amir Diamond and On Air Laura to discuss her breakthrough single, what happened when her parents first heard the single, when she came out to them, what song makes her get in the mood to even write “Undrunk” and more!

“Tequila,” Fletcher gushed. Amir checked off Whiskey while On Air Laura had to agree with Fletcher. “Tequila makes me do bad things,” she said with a laugh. Watch the full interview below.

Plus, watch Fletcher perform “Undrunk” LIVE in front of some of her fans at our intimate meet & greet at the studio!

 

Fletcher On Coming Out, Dealing With Simon Cowell And What Drink Makes Her Write ‘Undrunk’ [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
