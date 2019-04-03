CLOSE
Wendy Williams Husband Kevin Hunter Claims “Wendy and the family are doing fine”

Wendy Williams has gone from reporting the drama to being her own headline. Things have been chaotic since the TV show host went for a two month hiatus from her TV Show “The Wendy Williams” Show. Wendy claims she was out after healing from a shoulder injury and  complications with her graves disease but rumors have been swirling all over the place. Sources have said that Wendy’s husband Kevin Hunter has been having an affair for nearly 10 years. While Wendy and her husband continue to deny the rumors, sources close to the couple claim that they are on their way to divorce.

Wendy Williams announced on her show that she was living in a sober house. She’s been open in the past about her substance abuse. While not confirming that she relapse her, according to multiple sources she relapsed after finding out that her husband’s mistress Sharina Hudson delivered a baby she was rushed to the hospital.

Well Wendy’s keeping her public image aligned with her husband. Sources are saying that Kevin hunter bought Wendy Williams a $40,000 watch to show that he and Wendy are all good. Kevin Hunter put out this statement “Wendy and the family are doing fine. We are focused on her health and sobriety, and that is it.” Wendy nor her camp has confirmed or denied any of the rumors, however her show is currently on a planned hiatus.

