Tyler McCarty is doing something incredible he’s making sure that all student eat lunch by raising money to pay off unpaid school lunches, he has created a fun run to help pay down the $2300 bill the Delaware city school district has and they say the fun run will go a long ways for those families. Full Story Here

Written By: City Posted 4 hours ago

