CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE & FOREVER 21 GOT A FASHION LINE!

1 reads
Leave a comment
Mailman

Source: Comstock / Getty

It’s about to be some super fashion conscious mailman delivering your packages soon! The U.S. Postal Service has teamed up with fashion designers from Forever 21 to create a new postal fashion line.

According to FoxNews.com, The officially-licensed clothes in the “Forever 21 X USPS” collection use Postal Service logos from the 1970s through the ’90s, as well as things like packing slips and receipts for decorations.

The items include jackets, shorts, jogging pants, and tops. The Postal Service told Fox News that the collection has two main goals for them, bringing in money to help deal with their ongoing financial problems, and keeping the Postal Service relevant for younger generations by building “brand awareness.” One item, a polyvinyl clutch, has already sold out online.

Would you rock some postal gear??

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE & FOREVER 21 GOT A FASHION LINE! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close