It’s about to be some super fashion conscious mailman delivering your packages soon! The U.S. Postal Service has teamed up with fashion designers from Forever 21 to create a new postal fashion line.

According to FoxNews.com, The officially-licensed clothes in the “Forever 21 X USPS” collection use Postal Service logos from the 1970s through the ’90s, as well as things like packing slips and receipts for decorations.

The items include jackets, shorts, jogging pants, and tops. The Postal Service told Fox News that the collection has two main goals for them, bringing in money to help deal with their ongoing financial problems, and keeping the Postal Service relevant for younger generations by building “brand awareness.” One item, a polyvinyl clutch, has already sold out online.

Would you rock some postal gear??

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE & FOREVER 21 GOT A FASHION LINE! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 4 hours ago

