CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

John Witherspoon Only Paid $5000 to Film Friday Movie!!!

1 reads
Leave a comment
John Witherspoon at Helium STL

Source: Helium Comedy Club STL / Helium Comedy Club STL

Have you ever wondered what the stars of the cult classic “Friday” got paid to do the film? Well, stand up comedian and actor John Witherspoon is spilling the tea and giving more details as into why Chris Tucker wasn’t a fan of returning to the film franchise. Check out what he had to say below:

Witherspoon explains that they only received $5000 to film the movie and even though it grossed over $300 million, they were never given any kickbacks. It did help out their careers in the long run because Tucker went on to work with Jackie Chan in the Rush Hour franchise making $20 million a film. Witherspoon did end up making $400k in the next Friday movie and $1 million in the next, so it paid off in the long run.

Poster For 'Friday'

Source: John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive / Getty

Witherspoon also explained why Tucker distanced himself from the “Smokey” character saying, “he got religious [and the church council did not want to glorify] kids smokin’ weed…the preachers got to him and said, ‘you can’t be in a movie where they smokin’ weed and stuff.’ Now weed is legal. [So now he can] go back. [But] he got another job with Jackie Chan again,” referring to the upcoming Rush Hour 4 movie.

 

John Witherspoon Only Paid $5000 to Film Friday Movie!!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close