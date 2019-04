If you’re out with a guy and you want him to know you’re interested, you need to make sure you do a few things. One thing you need to do is look interested! If you have a RBF you might need to put a in little extra effort. Listen to the full audio above!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

DL’s Top 10 Ways To Give Guys The Green Light was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 16 hours ago

Also On 100.3: