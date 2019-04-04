CLOSE
Target to Increase Its Minimum Wage Pay For Its Employees

Target store sign in Buckley ,Washington, USA

Source: Francis Dean / Getty

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – Target announced on Thursday plans to increase the hourly minimum wage for all current and new employees.

The company will increase its minimum wage to $13 in June. The increase is part of Target’s commitment to pay employees a minimum of $15 an hour by the end of 2020.

“Our team is Target’s greatest asset, from the newest faces to those who’ve been with us for many years,” Chief Human Resources Officer Melissa Kremer wrote on Target’s “A Bullseye View.”

There are currently over 9,700 Target employees in Ohio.

 

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Target to Increase Its Minimum Wage Pay For Its Employees was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

