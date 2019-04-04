CLOSE
Love and R&B
HomeLove And R&B

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

1 reads
Leave a comment
john monds

Source: john monds / john monds

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the  #OhSoReal Scenario  ! Tonight, Sheldon & Eliza are asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Holiday Shade

Source: Image by Ramesh Thadani / Getty

Eliza and Sheldon have been married for ten years. Sheldon says since they’ve been married Eliza always talked about the home of her dreams. Sheldon thought it would be a great surprise so he bought some land and hired a builder. The surprise was going well until Eliza noticed their largest investment account had been emptied. The home is about two weeks away from being completed, so Sheldon took her to the site to show what was going on.  He was surprised to find that she is still upset with him, saying that he should have waited and talked with her first. If this was something that they had talked about in theory, was Sheldon wrong to move forward or is Eliza being unfair?  

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: @LRnBRadio

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

#OHSOREALSCENARIO JOHN MONDS

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close