Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Eliza and Sheldon have been married for ten years. Sheldon says since they’ve been married Eliza always talked about the home of her dreams. Sheldon thought it would be a great surprise so he bought some land and hired a builder. The surprise was going well until Eliza noticed their largest investment account had been emptied. The home is about two weeks away from being completed, so Sheldon took her to the site to show what was going on. He was surprised to find that she is still upset with him, saying that he should have waited and talked with her first. If this was something that they had talked about in theory, was Sheldon wrong to move forward or is Eliza being unfair?

