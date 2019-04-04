CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Teens, Ages 14 And 16, Killed In Fiery Crash Into Hair Salon

2 reads
Leave a comment

A 14-year-old and 16-year old were killed last month when the car they were in crashed into a New Orleans beauty salon and supply store, resulting in a fire. According to The Advocate, New Orleans police say the crash occurred after the car’s driver evaded a traffic stop.

On Wednesday (April 3) the boys were reportedly identified as Byron Wilson Jr., 16, and Chimelu Collins, 14. Coroner Dwight McKenna’s office said the boys died of thermal injuries.

54-year-old Schwann Hebert who was getting her hair styled at the Salon when the crash sparked a three-alarm fire, died the following day. Six others, including two NOPD officers, were hospitalized for smoke inhalation, the New Orleans Fire Department said. At least two other people who escaped the burning building reportedly refused treatment at the scene.

According to reports, NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau opened an investigation into a possible violation of the department’s vehicle pursuit policy prior to the crash. NOPD has said the car that crashed into the salon was stolen, and officers attempted to pull it over a few blocks away from the salon. The driver didn’t stop and sped up; internal investigators are looking into whether or not officers chased it.

The NOPD’s vehicle pursuit policy permits officers to chase offenders in vehicles only if the person is suspected of having just committed a violent felony. Auto theft, possession of stolen property or unauthorized use of a vehicle would not have met the criteria for an authorized car chase.

Witnesses told reporters more than one police car appeared to be chasing the vehicle that eventually crashed into the salon.

A man who works near the site of the crash told local news, that both teens used to come to his workplace. He described them as described them as “good kids” who seemed full of “positive energy.”

“It really caught me by surprise,” said the man, who asked not to be identified, of the circumstances of their deaths.

Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths

23 photos Launch gallery

Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths

Continue reading Stolen Lives – Celebrity Accidental Deaths

Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Teens, Ages 14 And 16, Killed In Fiery Crash Into Hair Salon was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close