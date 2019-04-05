CLOSE
Does EJ Johnson Have Plans on Transitioning?

EJ Johnson, the son of NBA Legend, Magic Johnson, is opening up about his gender identity and if he plans to transition. Johnson is well known for his flamboyancy and his fashion sense which led many to believe that he wants to transition into a woman, he has now cleared that all up in a new interview.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Johnson states, ““I like myself the way that I am. I’m very happy with myself. I always say that if you feel like you’re not in the right body, then, by all means, get to where you want to be I don’t feel that I’m in the wrong body. I feel like this is the body I’m supposed to be in. … I don’t feel the need to transition. I’m almost 100 percent positive I won’t. I’m just very comfortable in my own skin. I like my body.”

He added that fashion is a way of expressing himself, saying, “I can be [masculine], I can be [feminine]. I can do whatever I want with it and work with it. If I want to [dress in drag], then I’ll do that. But I don’t want to do that all the time. I feel like now is the best time of my evolution. I’m always constantly doing something else. I handle myself a lot differently and I’m happiest with this new person I’ve become of the past year or so. I’ve done a lot of growing, I think.”

Johnson also expressed his interest in settling down, now that he is out of his hoe phase, saying, “A lot has changed. I realize I’m not going to meet my man at a club, and that’s where I used to troll for men. We all had to go through a h** phase, and I think I’m successfully out of mine. I’m done. I had a really good run and I had a lot of good memories … and terrible ones … but mostly good ones!”

Does EJ Johnson Have Plans on Transitioning? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

