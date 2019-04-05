Have You Ever Heard of “Consent Condoms”?

Consent Condoms! Have you ever heard of them? It’s really a thing and it makes sense. A condom brand from Argentina has created a condom with packaging that requires four hands to open it. It requires two people to open to show that both parties have given consent for their encounter.

According to Fox.com, the packaging is a series of circles spread out along four outer edges, all of which need to be depressed at the same time in order to open the box. The package is also printed with one of two messages that translate to “consented pleasure” or “pleasure with sense.”

Do you think that this will help in the time of the #MeToo Movement?

