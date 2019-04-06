CLOSE
Police: Suspect, Car Found in Deadly Hit-and-Run Crash in Southeast Columbus

According to Fox 28, police have identified a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman last Sunday in southeast Columbus.

Columbus Police were called to Driving Park Recreation Center just after 12:30 a.m. on the report of a body and found 62-year-old Garnet Louise Jones, who was pronounced dead at the scene, per police. Investigation shows Jones was hit by a Cadillac, driven by Lequan Hedrick on East Whittier Street and Fairwood Avenue and dragged to the recreation center before Hedrick fled, police say.

The suspect’s vehicle has been impounded and taken to CPD’s Accident Investigation Unit office for processing.

This is Columbus’ 11th traffic related fatality of 2019. The crash is still under investigation.

