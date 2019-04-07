Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, we are asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

A preacher has a honesty moment with the congregation during church service. He speaks negatively about women in front of everyone. Is this appropriate for a preacher to do especially in an open forum or should it not be done at all. Here’s a clip. What’s your advice http://bit.ly/2D0ZCLS

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

