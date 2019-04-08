Several cities and states across the country are taking action against cash free stores. While they are more efficient and less likely to get robbed, some feel they are discriminatory. The argument is that poor people or people without access to banks are not able to shop at these types of stores. New Jersey and Philadelphia have just banned these types of stores.

Jazzy Report: Cash Free Stores was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 6 hours ago

