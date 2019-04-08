Oleebo saw a movie all about The Queen Of Soul! The film is called Amazing Grace and he loved it! It’s about a Sunday service at a baptist church in the 70’s and Aretha Franklin makes a very long cameo! He thinks everyone should see this movie because it made him feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Bootleg Movie Review: The Queen Of Soul was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 100.3: