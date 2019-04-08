Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Jessica is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Tyrone and Jessica have been dating for three years. Jessica moved into Tyrone’s place 6 months ago after Tyrone suggested it would be a good way for her to save money on rent and be able to go back to school. Jessica says last month, Tyrone began complaining about all the bills he pays and now is asking her to pay half of everything. Jessica is seeking advice tonight. Is it fair for Tyrone to change the deal? Is he sending a message with the request to pay? What should she do?

