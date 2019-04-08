CLOSE
Meghan McCain Disrespects Joy Behar On ‘The View’ & The Internet Slowly Dissects Her Conservative Mediocrity

Folks were not having it.

ABC's 'The View' - Season 20

Source: Lou Rocco / Getty

The distinction between juicy political debate and just plain rudeness was up for question this week when The View co-host Meghan McCain made a snide comment that set off social media.

The daytime show is known for its unapologetic co-hosts whose opinions range from liberal to conservative on various issues. Naturally, with such varying views, things can get a little spicy. However, the tension reached flaming hot temperatures on Monday when the women discussed Kirstjen Nielsen leaving her position as Homeland Security Secretary.

Nielsen will be replaced by the current Customs and Border Protection commissioner Kevin McAleenan in an interim position. The moves McAleenan make could shape the U.S.’ southwest border patrol. Currently, Trump thinks there’s a crisis at the border with illegal immigration, prompting outrageous moves such as family seperations and the demand for a billion dollar wall.

The women of The View discussed this, but unfortunately things got a little uncivil when Joy was making a point about helping Central American countries instead of demonizing their residents trying to enter the U.S.

Behar was trying to finish her point in the most coolest, calmness way possible when Ms. McCain interrupted her.

Behar then replied, “I listened to you, let me just finish.”

Again…

IN THE MOST COOLEST, CALMEST WAY.

But McCain all of a sudden had a chip on her shoulder and replied, “Part of your job is to listen to me.”

WITH THE ADDED HAIR FLIP.

The audience was in shock.

It was only by the grace of Whoopi Goldberg that the tense moment didn’t go any further.

“So here’s the deal, here’s what’s not going to happen today,” Goldberg told the table. “We’re not gonna do this. Everybody gets a conversation piece, everybody gets to say their piece, and we don’t need to comment if we don’t like what we’re hearing. Just let folks talk.”

Peep the interaction for yourself below starting at the 4:53 mark.

 

Oh Ms. Behar…

The tact. The tranquility. THE PATIENCE.

Behar looked like she was about to set it off, but she kept it cool and let Whoopi’s interceding powers save Meghan’s life.

Despite a cordial end to the conversation, the Internet was NOT about to let Meghan off the hook that easily.

Some questioned her presence at the table in the first place…

 

Some went full-on lecture…

 

Some praised Whoopi’s interceding powers once again….

 

Then others had no words at all, only moods…

 

Either way, folks were completely and utterly over Meghan.

Hit the next page to peep more pointed and just plain hilarious reactions.

Meghan McCain Disrespects Joy Behar On 'The View' & The Internet Slowly Dissects Her Conservative Mediocrity

