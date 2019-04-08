CLOSE
Solange Pulls Out Of Coachella Because Her Band Got Sick

Creatures of Comfort - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty

Well Solange fans will have to catch her at another time because she is no longer on the bill for Coachella.

via TMZ

Solange Knowles is missing out on the year’s biggest music festival — Coachella — because her band members were dropping like flies from illness.

Sources close to production tell TMZ … members of Solange’s band started getting sick, and she couldn’t find the right mix of replacements. We’re told Solange tried out several different musicians, but it just didn’t work … mainly because Solange and co. couldn’t figure out how to work in all the new pieces.

We’re told Solange didn’t feel like she could deliver a great show for Coachella … and she ultimately decided to pull the plug. Our sources also say she told a bunch of people she didn’t want a half-assed show.

