Actress Felicity Huffman is set to plead guilty in the massive college admissions cheating scandal. The Massachusetts Department of Justice announced Monday Huffman, along with 13 other parents and one college coach, have agreed to plead guilty. Huffman is charged with helping her daughter cheat on a college entrance exam by paying 15-grand to a test monitor to correct wrong answers. In a statement, Huffman said she is in full acceptance of her guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what she did. She added she is ashamed of the pain she caused her daughter and she claims her daughter knew nothing about her actions. There’s no word yet on whether Huffman faces jail time as part of her plea.

Huffman To Plead Guilty In Cheating Scandal was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: JC Posted 12 hours ago

