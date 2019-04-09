Over-the-Rhine & West End Are Now Designated As High Crime Areas





As demographics shift in Over-the-Rhine and new developments come to the West End, there is now an even larger focus on cutting down crime in those areas. Cincinnati Police Asst. Chief Paul Neudigate says the city will now partner with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to bring down federal charges on those who commit violent crimes.

