OHIO: Daycare Provider Arrested & Charged for Child Rape

One of the worst nightmares that a parent can have is entrusting your child to the care of a childcare provider and they violate your trust. A Grandview Heights man has been arrested and charged for allegedly raping two children in his care.

According to MyFox28Columbus.com, 69 yr old Terry McFadden, was taken into police custody and charged with one count of rape of a juvenile.

Mcfadden is accused of raping two children, ages 4 and 7. Police received information from Franklin County Children’s Services on Sunday, of a possible inappropriate sexual contact involving an in-home daycare provider and two children under their care. He allegedly operated the daycare along with his wife who has not been charged.

Grandview Heights Police is requesting that any parent or individual that know of children who are or were previously under the care of McFadden to contact them at (614) 488 -7901.

