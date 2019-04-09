CLOSE
Insecure Actor Jay Ellis Sued Over HBO Contract

We loved him so much in HBO’s hit series Insecure that they decided to bring him back for another season after another. Lawrence Walker who played the on and off love interest of Issa Rae has a lawsuit filed against him in real life as Jay Ellis.

The actor is being sued by Luber Rolkin Entertainment as that argued that they helped him become a main actor on the comedy drama. Jay who did go from a one season character has turned into a reoccurring character in the last 2 season. Luber Rolkin Entertainment are asking for their 10% cut of his earrings from seasons 1-2 .

Guess you gotta know when to cut out the middle man?

