Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, David is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

David and Francesca have been married for three years. David says his wife knows that he watches pornographic videos, sometimes they even watch them together. He says one day while watching a video he notices his wife Francesca in the video and is now furious. Davis says his wife left that part out when mentioning her past. Tonight David wants to know if he should confront his wife and give her a chance to explain herself or just leave the past in the past.

