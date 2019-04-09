Even The Staples Center Isn’t Big Enough For Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration Of Life

Nipsey Hussle has had such an impact on so many people and that’s only been magnified in the week since his tragic murder.

The rapper, entrepreneur, and philanthropist was taken from us way too soon and on Monday, Hussle’s team announced that his Celebration of Life would be held at the Staples Center. This followed reports that Nipsey’s family was looking for the biggest venue possible to accommodate all of the fans that they could, but it looks like the iconic venue’s 20,000+ capacity isn’t enough for all of the people in Los Angeles who want to pay their respects to Nipsey Hussle Tha Great. A lot of Los Angeles natives who were waiting on the website at 10am today when tickets were released were told the event was sold out before the clock even hit 10:05.

I think that’s awesome & definitely possible. But I hope someone is looking into it. I’m in LA, & I don’t know anyone who was able to purchase a ticket. Either way, we send our love. 💕 — ⚫ (@DotMcDonald) April 9, 2019

@KarenCivil all the LA natives didn’t get tickets!!!!!! We’re sooo hurttttttt — Queen’Mani 🍓🍌 (@BiggSnoopDogg) April 9, 2019

Was anyone really able to get a ticket though? I had 3 phones running at 8:30 am, and two laptops as well…..

No luck at all. This is the only thing I wanted to go to this year. 😞😞 — OG (@OGhiphopguru) April 9, 2019

Not only will the service be held at the same venue as Michael Jackson’s, but the procession is said to be about an hour and a half long and will end at the funeral home in the Crenshaw district. This 25 mile “Victory Lap” will touch a lot of the city, especially the neighborhoods he was so vocal about teaching and supporting.

Beside the 20,000+ people inside of the memorial who were actually able to grab tickets, there’s no question that the surrounding neighborhoods will be absolutely packed with supporters before, during, and after the procession.

Because there are millions all over the world mourning Nipsey, some fans are calling for a live stream of the event so that we can all celebrate his life together. Even though his impact was so major in LA, Hussle touched people everywhere who just want to be apart of the legacy and send him off the right way.

We need a Livestream for this young King, please please please 🏁🏁💯 — 🏁FeNcE316🏁 (@Fence316) April 8, 2019

The website where tickets were sold does clarify that no recording devices will be allowed inside due to respect for Nipsey and his family, so it’s unlikely that we’ll actually get a livestream of the event–but the number of people mourning this loss just seems to grow and grow by the day.

Nipsey Hussle got a lot of love when he was alive, but the number of people who feel such a strong absence now that he’s gone just speaks to how important of a figure he was and always will be. Even the biggest venue in LA wouldn’t be enough to house all of love Nipsey’s city has for him, but we can only hope this send-off will properly celebrate the life of someone who accomplished everything he set out to.

Long Live Nipsey Hussle. The Marathon Continues…..

Even The Staples Center Isn’t Big Enough For Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration Of Life was originally published on globalgrind.com

Written By: rebecahjacobs Posted 20 hours ago

Also On 100.3: