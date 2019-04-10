CLOSE
Love and R&B
Love And R&B’s Wednesday Night Mini Concert Featuring: Babyface

2015 Holiday Jam Concert Series - Washington, DC

Kris Connor

Tune in to the Wednesday Night Mini Concert, you don’t want to miss this one! Tonight we’ll bring you some hits from 11-time Grammy Award winner Babyface. Did you know throughout his career he has written and produced over 20 number-one R&B hits? Well, if you’re a Babyface fan tonight is just for you, stay tuned!

Tonight we celebrate the birthday of Babyface! 

Click on our Facebook page and share your favorite Babyface songs, we’ll be playing them throughout the night. Here’s ”When Can I See You”, for you to check out and remember, it’s all #LoveAndRnB! 

