R. KELLY’S SONY MUSIC ROYALTIES SEIZED

And it don’t stop! R. Kelly’s Sony Music royalties have been seized to pay off a large debt. Kells stopped paying on that Chicago studio that he was renting and they want their money now.

 

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Kelly’s former landlord, Midwest Commercial Funding recently issued a subpoena to Sony Music Holdings, Inc and was able to get the music company to freeze $264,535 in Kelly’s biannual royalty account.

Midwest was still owed on a judgment of $173,855.08. Midwest was able to collect $154, 527.22 from one of Kelly’s Bank of America accounts after a “turnover order” was issued and collected the remaining $52,431.55 from the Sony account. Once this is paid, Kelly’s debt would be paid in full.

 

