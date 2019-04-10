CLOSE
DOES HYDROGEN PEROXIDE DAMAGE YOUR TEETH ?

Do you use a teeth whitener with hydrogen peroxide? Ads for teeth whitening products are just about everywhere lately, and many of these whiteners contain hydrogen peroxide. Can long term use do more damage than good?

According to the DailyMail.com, Stockton University researchers found that teeth whiteners that contain hydrogen peroxide actually damage the dentin tissue, which is under the enamel, deep in the tooth. The chemical breaks down a protein within the dentin, causing it to disappear, and as a result, the tooth becomes weaker and more sensitive to temperature. It’s not clear how much hydrogen peroxide a product can contain before it becomes unsafe for the teeth.

 

