WHAT’S THE BEST DAY TO BUY GASOLINE?

Gasolina

With gas prices steadily rising everyone is looking for a way to save at the pump. So, what is the best day of the week to fill up in order to save a few coins?

USA Today reports the best time to fill up on average is Monday morning, and the worst day to do it is on a Friday. GasBuddy says that all comes down to supply and demand, as usually fewer people are getting gas on Mondays compared to Fridays. But even then, this isn’t a hard-fast rule, as it depends on where you live, though in most states Monday was the best day to fill up on the cheaper end.

I guess the bigger question is, is it worth it? A study by GasBuddy.com found over the course of a year an average driver will only save $20 to $30 by gaming the system.

 

 

 

