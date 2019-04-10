CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Yara Shahidi Helped Her Little Bro Ask Storm Reid To Prom And It Was TOO Cute

2 reads
Leave a comment
Glamour Women Of The Year 2016 - Inside

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Yara Shahidi has been prepping for the release of her new film The Sun Is Also A Star, due in theaters May 17, but she’s still got time to be a great big sister.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Much like her scenes in black-ish, Yara took some time out to help her little brother Sayeed with his dating life this week. Back in 2017, Sayeed asked A Wrinkle In Time actress Storm Reid to Homecoming and she said it was the “BEST. SURPRISE. EVER.” This year, thanks to Yara and the homies, Sayeed nailed his promposal too.

“After big sister FaceTime consultations, conversations with his homies and knowing what would make her smile, Sayeed SURPRISED Storm with the CUTEST promposal,” Yara told her followers on Instagram, posting a photo of the sweet moment.

On his own social media, Sayeed wrote, “So Lucky I get to go to my first prom with her.”

Storm responded “He’s just the absolute sweetest. Saturday can’t come fast enough.”

Peep their young love up top and on the flip — and yes, we love a good roller set too, Storm!

Source: Bossip.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Yara Shahidi Helped Her Little Bro Ask Storm Reid To Prom And It Was TOO Cute was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close