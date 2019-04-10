Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Ronald is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Ronald says he’s been in a relationship with his son’s mother for the last 10 years, but they’re not married. He also had a side chick for the past 4 years that he saw several times per year and spoke to regularly. He just found out that his side chick got married a few weeks ago and while he’s not mad or upset, he’s asking if she should had at least said something to him? Was an explanation or head up due or it is what it is? What do you say to Ronald?

