Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black Boy,’ The World Needing Less Athletes And More! [EXCLUSIVE]

| 04.10.19
For Super Bowl Champion, Houston native and former NFL star Martellus Bennett, there’s a greater gift in terms of his imagination and giving back to the next generation. He chats with AV about his brand new book, ‘Dear Black Boy,’ why the world needs fewer athletes, his Imagination Agency and more.

“For me, I don’t think kids need another athlete,” Bennett says. “They have enough inspirations for athletes. They need more inspirations in tech, as authors, creators, film directors, doctors. They need to see more people who look like them in those fields. The NFL Draft is going to come up on TV, everybody is going to talk about it. You’ll see so many people with similar stories as you and think that you can make it. You have a better chance of becoming a doctor than becoming a professional athlete.”

He wrote Dear Black Boy originally as a letter of inspiration to young black boys following the 2016 shootings of Philando Castile and Alton Sterling. The book is available now for purchase. Watch the full interview with Bennett above.

