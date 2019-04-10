CLOSE
BET, Tidal To Air Nipsey Hussle Memorial Live And Commercial Free

Tomorrow, Nipsey Hussle‘s friends, family and fans will gather at Staples Center to commemorate his life and legacy during a public memorial.

Thousands are expected to turn out for the “Celebration of Life” service at Staples but those who are unable to attend can tune into BET, who will broadcast the funeral service in its entirety beginning at 1 p.m. E.T. on BET and BET Digital.

BET News’ Marc Lamont Hill and Gia Peppers will serve as hosts as “BET Remembers: Nipsey Hussle” will be presented live and commercial free.

“We are deeply saddened by the passion of Nipsey Hussle,” Connie Orlando, Head of Original Programming at BET Networks said in a statement. “Nipsey is part of the BET family and first appeared on the Network in 2009 in a Hip Hop Awards cypher, we share this loss with his millions of fans around the world. From his insurmountable talent to his commitment to reaching back to undeserved communities Nipsey’s kind spirit will be sorely missed. We will keep his entire family as well as our BET sister, Lauren London in our thoughts and prayers during this immensely difficult time.”

Earlier this week, tickets for the memorial were distributed online and were gone within minutes. The two-hour ceremony is to be followed by a lengthy procession through Los Angeles, traveling 25 miles and passing the block which houses Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing store.

Following his death, the rapper and communityy leader was honored with his own intersection as Slauson Ave and Crenshaw Blvd will be now known as Ermias ‘Nipsey Hussle’ Asghedom Square.

