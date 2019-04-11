CLOSE
Watch The Official “Lion King” Trailer Here…

Disney's The Lion King

It’s Here!! Disney has released the first full trailer for Jon Favreau’s live-action remake of the 1994 animated classic The Lion King. It’s one of the most anticipated movies of the summer. Watch it here…..

 

 

The movie promises to take the audience on a journey to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy, and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his. The all-star cast includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon. Utilizing pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring treasured characters to life in a whole new way.

Disney’s “The Lion King” roars into theaters on July 19, 2019.

 

Watch The Official “Lion King” Trailer Here… was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

