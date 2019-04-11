The Great Dr. Maya Angelou’s story is heading to Broadway! Reports say a one-woman show about Maya Angelou’s life is currently in the works and will be heading to the stage.

According to VIBE, the production will be titled, Phenomenal Woman: An Evening With Maya Angelou, and will reportedly draw from the late author’s “many writings, along with some private musings that have never before been made public.”

Angelou’s son, Guy Johnson, said in a statement, “She brought a sense of passion to living and invested herself wholly in it. What she wanted most was justice for all human beings, and the freedom to experience joy and laughter. We hope to capture her joie de vivre. We’re going to include some private anecdotes that will be a revelation to audiences. I’m pleased to be working with this team in bringing her story to life and can’t wait for the public to experience it.”

No word on when it will hit the stage. I can’t wait to check this out!

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 6 hours ago

