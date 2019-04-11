CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Prince Harry and Oprah Team Up For Mental Health Series

2 reads
Leave a comment

The one thing we all have in common is the functions of our brain. The brain is what operates every part of our being so we should always take care it.

But what does caring for your brain look like?

One way to do this would be to tune into a new series that Oprah Winfrey and Britain’s Prince Harry are working together on.  This new Apple Tv platform series is taking on the issues with mental health.

According to CNN.com, The statement added that the project will attempt to equip people “with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive.” Producers Duke of Sussex and Winfrey are wanting to create a platform that holds honest conversations to its viewers.

Prince Harry Visits Nottingham

Source: Richard Stonehouse / Getty

How To Live Your Best Life: According To Oprah’s Quotes (PHOTOS)

9 photos Launch gallery

How To Live Your Best Life: According To Oprah’s Quotes (PHOTOS)

Continue reading How To Live Your Best Life: According To Oprah’s Quotes (PHOTOS)

How To Live Your Best Life: According To Oprah’s Quotes (PHOTOS)

When I think of how I want to live my best life, I always envision Oprah. Aside from being a billionaire at just 59-years-old (Happy Birthday Mama O), she has surrounded herself with a group of brilliant team players and made it her life mantra to teach us how to be better souls. From being grateful for every lesson we experience, to dreaming dreams we can barely imagine–here’s how to live your best life using Oprah’s best quotes.

Prince Harry and Oprah Team Up For Mental Health Series was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close