Pastor Dies After Woman Shoots Him While Screaming “You Broke My Heart”

Pews in Ebenezer Baptist Church

Source: Gary S Chapman / Getty

Things took a turn for the worst when one woman proclaimed her romantic heartbreak to a married pastor.

According to Q13 Fox, Latoshia Daniels shot at Paster Brodes Perry of Tennessee several times when she showed up to his home unannounced. She also shot at Perry’s wife who presumably tried to protect her husband from harm. Cops showed up to the Meridian Place Apartments and found the two victims wounded. Meanwhile, Daniels was still armed and refused to put down her gun.

Perry’s wife said she let Daniels inside their home earlier because she knew her from her time living in Little Rock. When she was escorting Daniels back out, that’s when she pulled out a handgun and started blasting and screaming “You broke my heart” at the husband, according to court papers obtained by Q13 Fox. His wife then knelt by him, and Daniels told her to move out the way. That’s when she shot her in the left shoulder.

Perry’s wife explained to police that she wasn’t aware of any affair going on between her husband and Daniels, but the shooter’s actions made an affair seem possible.

Both victims were rushed to the Regional Medical Center where Brodes Perry later died.

While at the hospital, cops say Daniels also attacked an officer. They said the officer was trying to take her into custody and that’s when she jerked away and pushed him before taking off running. Officers said they had to force Daniels to the ground before they could have her handcuffed.

Daniels now faces first-degree murder charges along with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest. She’s currently held without bond.

Saturday, September 15 marked the 55th anniversary of white supremacists’ deadly bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. The act of terror by four members of the KKK at the historic Black church killed four little girls: 14-year-olds Addie Mae Collins, Carole Robertson and Cynthia Wesley and 11-year-old Denise McNair. Nearly two dozen others were injured in the blast that used dynamite. https://twitter.com/NAACP_LDF/status/1040943298385469440 The 16th Street Baptists Church planned to hold a memorial service on Saturday for the anniversary. Sen. Doug Jones, who successfully prosecuted two men for the bombing decades ago, was expected to deliver the keynote speech during the morning event. https://twitter.com/ericabuddington/status/1040951761979289601 The community reacted to Birmingham Church Bombing in protest, which resulted in a violent reaction from police. The church was a frequent meeting place for prominent civil rights leaders and leading Black voices, including Martin Luther King Jr. In fact, it was those fateful series of events that help prompt King’s famous Letter From Birmingham that “his decision not to call off the demonstrations in the face of continued bloodshed at the hands of local law enforcement officials,” History.com reminded readers. https://twitter.com/ericabuddington/status/1040961628953563144 President Barack Obama would go on to sign a bill awarding the four young victims of the tragic 1963 Birmingham church bombing with the Congressional Gold Medal. Barbara Cross, a friend of the girls who survived the church bombing, recently recalled to TIME how close she was to possibly being a fifth death. “I will never stop crying thinking about it,” said Cross, 68, who was 13 at the time. The last surviving bomber was denied parole in 2016 and remained in prison for his role in the mass murder. Keep scrolling to see vintage images paired with more recent pictures from the bombing, it’s violent aftermath and resulting protests.

