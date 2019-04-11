J-Lo Finally Weighs In On That Undeserving & Tired Grammy Motown Tribute, Calls Critics ‘Bullies’

Jennifer Lopez is finally speaking out about the serious backlash she faced for performing that tired Motown tribute at the Grammy Awards in February.

Instead of recognizing that perhaps she wasn’t the best person to be paying homage to the iconic R&B record label especially given the number of Black female singers with more talent that could have done a way better job, J-Lo made it about her being bullied.

On Wednesday, she told The Breakfast Club, “So what do you do in this? Do you back down and just let like people who are bullying you online not do something you were gonna do, that you wanna do, that you love? What does that say?”

She also claimed that the Black men behind Motown urged her not to quit.

“My kids were in the car when we got the call and they were like, ‘Mommy, why don’t they want you to do it? What’s going on?’ . . . For a minute I was gonna drop out, then I spoke to the producers and I spoke to Berry Gordy, spoke to Stevie Wonder, Smokey and (they) were like, ‘Please do it. Motown music was for everybody. We made music for everybody and you were inspired by that and you know all these songs,’” she said.

Adding, “Berry’s been to my show, and he loves me as a performer and he was like, ‘I can’t think of anybody [else] that I would want to have do it. I love the way you perform.’ He was so happy when he heard I was doing it. It was just a nice thing. I was like, ‘OK, it would be easy for me to drop out, it’s one less thing to do.’ Trust me, I was busy at that time, but afterwards I felt like, ‘I told my kids I was gonna go do it.’ … They smiled, they looked at me, they were like, ‘Good, Mommy; don’t let them make you back down and push you around.’ I think it was an important lesson for that reason alone. And I had a great time doing it.”

Girl.

When the 49-year-old was asked about those pesky rumors about her fiancé Alex Rodriguez cheating on her with another baseball player’s ex-wife, Jenny from the Block said she knows the truth.

“It doesn’t matter. I know what truth is. I know who he is. He knows who I am,” she said.

“We’re just happy,” Lopez tells Charlamagne Tha God of her husband-to-be, adding “We’re not going to let other people come out and tell us what our relationship is. I know what our relationship is.”

Jennifer also shared a story about Sean Diddy Combs apologizing for being flirty with her on Instagram.

“Yes, but just so you guys know, he wrote Alex after that. He was like, ‘I didn’t mean anything by it. I have nothing but respect for you guys, I’m so happy for you guys, blah blah blah.’ We were together so many years ago, we were kids.”

Take a look at the entire interview:

J-Lo Finally Weighs In On That Undeserving & Tired Grammy Motown Tribute, Calls Critics ‘Bullies’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com