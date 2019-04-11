CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Report: Wendy Williams Files For Divorce From Husband Kevin Hunter

0 reads
Leave a comment
Array

Source: WENN / WENN

It’s reportedly over for Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter.

Page Six is reporting that the couple has filed for divorce after 22 years of marriage. The split comes amid long standing rumors that Hunter had been cheating on the 54-year-old television show host and radio legend with a woman named Sharina Hudson, who gave birth to a baby believed to be Hunter’s last month.

Wendy has been spotted without her wedding band recently and rumors of infidelity plagued the couple for the past few years. Williams never confirmed though though she vaguely addressed her marital woes on her show earlier this year. She cryptically told viewers after she returned from a two-month hiatus that her wedding ring would always stay on her hand.

“I’m still very much in love with my husband,” she said. “Don’t ask me about mine.” Pointing to her wedding ring, Williams added, “It ain’t going anywhere. Not in this lifetime.”

Apparently, the ring did go somewhere.

She left a sober living facility on March 25 without the ring on her finger but appeared to put it back on to tape her show later that day. According to an insider, it wasn’t her real ring that she had on set.

There were also rumors of abuse occurring in Williams and Hunter’s marriage. Sources previously revealed that Hunter’s alleged abusive behavior ultimately led to Williams relapsing.

“She would hide in the bathroom and tell me to knock on the door when he left the office so she wouldn’t have to see him,” an intern from Williams’ former radio show told The Post, adding that it was common for Hunter to pull Williams into a private room and for staff to hear them fighting.

“You’d hear slaps or some type of tussling going on,” said the intern.

Williams and Hunter met at a skating rink twenty-five years ago. They were wed in 1997 and welcomed their son, Kevin Hunter Jr., in 2000.

RELATED: Ice Like Kobe? Wendy Williams’ Husband Buys Her $40K Watch Amid Divorce, Cheating &amp; Side Baby Rumors

RELATED: Mo’Nique On Wendy Williams’ Drama: ‘You Know Everybody’s Business But Your Own’

RELATED: “You Don’t Know What’s Really The Truth”: Tamar Explains Why She Hasn’t Reached Out To Friend Wendy Williams Amid Personal Struggles

Praise! Wendy Williams Finally Files For Divorce From Her Trifflin’ Husband
15 photos

 

The Latest:

Report: Wendy Williams Files For Divorce From Husband Kevin Hunter was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close